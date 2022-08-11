Glasgow trains running at reduced speed due to heat

It is 25 degrees celcius in Glasgow, according to the Met Office, with temperatures set to rise over the next couple of days, hitting 26 on Friday and Saturday.
Network Rail Scotland announced that, because of the heat, speed restrictions have been introduced.
These will be in place until 8pm.
While the speed restrictions affect the east coast, including Edinburgh and Livingston, it will have an impact on services to and from Glasgow.
According to ScotRail, the following train services are affected:
• Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Carstairs
• Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts.
• Helensburgh Central/ Milngavie and Edinburgh via Bathgate and also Edinburgh and Dunblane.
Explaining the decision, Network Rail posted: “Doing this reduces the forces exerted on the track by trains.
“In direct sunlight, steel rails can be up to 20 degrees hotter than the local air temperatures, causing them to expand in the heat - which means they could curve or buckle.”