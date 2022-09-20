Great Scottish Run 2022: full list of extensive road closures for Glasgow event

The Great Scottish Run is just around the corner.

Glasgow is hosting the Great Scottish Run 2022 on Sunday, October 2, when hundreds of runners will take part in a weekend of running.

There will be a 10k and half marathon on the Sunday, with a junior and mini event on Saturday, October 1.

Those taking part will run past some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks, before finishing at Glasgow Green.

It is £32 to enter the 10k and £39 to enter the half marathon - you can enter HERE.

A number of major Glasgow roads will be closed for the run.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed to vehicles between 5am to 4.30pm on October 1:

Albion Street, for its entire length

Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street

Brunswick Street, for its entire length

Candleriggs, for its entire length

George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street

Glassford Street, for its entire length

Hutcheson Street, for its entire length

Ingram Street, for its entire length

Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street

Shuttle Street, for its entire length

Trongate, for its entire length

Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs

The following streets will be closed between 5am on October 1 and 4.30pm on October 2:

Cochrane Street, for its whole length

George Square, (east part), for its entire length

George Square, (south part), for its entire length

John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street

Montrose Street (Northbound), between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street

South Frederick Street, for its whole length

The following streets will be closed between 4am and 4.30pm on October 2.

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp

A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp

Anchor Lane, for its whole length

Anderston Quay, for its entire length

Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street

Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street

Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street

Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Broomielaw, for its entire length

Broomloan Road, between Edminston Drive and Paisley Road West

Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street

Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length

Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge

Clyde Street, for its entire length

Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place

Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street

Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard

Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street

Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street

Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street

Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge

Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp

Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge

George Square, all sides for its entire length

George V Bridge, for its entire length

Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length

Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street

Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive

Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive

Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay

Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.

Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road

Harvie Street, for its entire length

Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street

Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street

Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Ingram Street, (Westbound), between Hannover Street and Queen Street

John Street, between George Street and Martha Street

Lancefield Quay, for its entire length

Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road

M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road

Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street

Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive

Nelson Mandela Place for its entire length

Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street

Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street

Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road

Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St

Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square

Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street

Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street

Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.

Scotland Street, from West Street to Seaward Street

Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road

Shields Road, between Scotland Street and St Andrews Drive

St Andrews Drive, between St Andrews Close and Dumbreck Road

St Vincent Place, for its entire length

St Vincent Street, for its entire length

Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street

Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street

West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square

West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street

West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street

The following streets will be closed between 4am and 2pm on October 2:

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 western most lanes

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp