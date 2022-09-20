Great Scottish Run 2022: full list of extensive road closures for Glasgow event
The Great Scottish Run is just around the corner.
Glasgow is hosting the Great Scottish Run 2022 on Sunday, October 2, when hundreds of runners will take part in a weekend of running.
There will be a 10k and half marathon on the Sunday, with a junior and mini event on Saturday, October 1.
Those taking part will run past some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks, before finishing at Glasgow Green.
It is £32 to enter the 10k and £39 to enter the half marathon - you can enter HERE.
A number of major Glasgow roads will be closed for the run.
Road closures
The following roads will be closed to vehicles between 5am to 4.30pm on October 1:
Albion Street, for its entire length
Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
Brunswick Street, for its entire length
Candleriggs, for its entire length
George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street
Glassford Street, for its entire length
Hutcheson Street, for its entire length
Ingram Street, for its entire length
Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
Shuttle Street, for its entire length
Trongate, for its entire length
Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
The following streets will be closed between 5am on October 1 and 4.30pm on October 2:
Cochrane Street, for its whole length
George Square, (east part), for its entire length
George Square, (south part), for its entire length
John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street
Montrose Street (Northbound), between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
South Frederick Street, for its whole length
The following streets will be closed between 4am and 4.30pm on October 2.
A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp
A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp
A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp
Anchor Lane, for its whole length
Anderston Quay, for its entire length
Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street
Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Broomielaw, for its entire length
Broomloan Road, between Edminston Drive and Paisley Road West
Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length
Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
Clyde Street, for its entire length
Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place
Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street
Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge
Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp
Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge
George Square, all sides for its entire length
George V Bridge, for its entire length
Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length
Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street
Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive
Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay
Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.
Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
Harvie Street, for its entire length
Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
Ingram Street, (Westbound), between Hannover Street and Queen Street
John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road
M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road
Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
Nelson Mandela Place for its entire length
Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St
Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square
Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street
Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.
Scotland Street, from West Street to Seaward Street
Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
Shields Road, between Scotland Street and St Andrews Drive
St Andrews Drive, between St Andrews Close and Dumbreck Road
St Vincent Place, for its entire length
St Vincent Street, for its entire length
Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street
Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street
The following streets will be closed between 4am and 2pm on October 2:
M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp
M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 western most lanes
M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp
M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp
There will also be the temporary revocation of the one-way order between 4am and 1pm on October 1, on College Street, between Shuttle Street and High Street, and Walls Street, between Blackfriars Street and Bell Street.