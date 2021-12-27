Hogmanay in Glasgow: What bus, train and subway services are running?

While there will be no big Hogmanay parties this New Year’s Eve, Glaswegians will be meeting up and having their own little celebrations.

Whether people are spending Hogmanay with family, friends or by themselves, many will be relying on public transport services to get them around.

Here is a list of the bus, train and subway services running this Hogmanay.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus services

First Glasgow has announced that services will be running as followed:

Tuesday, 28 – Thursday, December 30, 2021: A Saturday service will operate with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable.

Friday, December 3, 2021 (Hogmanay): Saturday timetable with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable. Evening services will be curtailed at approximately 9pm. Refer to the First Glasgow website for details of last journeys.

Saturday, January 1, 2022 (New Year’s Day): No services will operate.

Sunday, January 2, 2022: A Sunday service will operate.

Monday, January 3, 2022: A Sunday service will operate.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022: A Saturday service will operate with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable.

Wednesday, January , 2022: Normal services resume.

For more details about other bus services, including those running between Edinburgh and Glasgow, check out the Traveline Scotland website .

Train services

A revised timetable will be operational between December 27, 2021 and January 4, 2022.

On New Year’s Eve, services will begin to wind down after 7pm.

There will be no trains on New Year’s Day.

Find the full list of services on the ScotRail site .

Subway services

SPT will be running its normal service on New Year’s Eve, although services will stop at 10.30pm.