Key Glasgow road to close in January for ten weeks

A key road will close in south west Glasgow in January for ten weeks.

Scottish Water is advising road users in south west Glasgow of a key road closure during pipe installation work on a major project to improve the water mains network.

Where and when: From Monday 10 January for around ten weeks, a section of Corkerhill Road will be closed from its junction with Mosspark Boulevard to its junction with Mosspark Drive.

The team have liaised with Glasgow City Council’s roads department when planning the road traffic management, apologise for any inconvenience and thank affected road users in advance for their patience and understanding.

A diversion route will be in place via Paisley Road West and Mosspark Drive. Local access will be maintained for residents and emergency services. Footpaths will remain open.

Why is it happening? The road closure will enable Scottish Water to carry out important work to install sections of water main as part of the Glasgow Resilience Project, which involves the installation of seven miles of new pipes.

The new mains will connect the Glasgow area’s water network and the system in Ayrshire to increase resilience and protect supplies for about one million customers.

The new water main is being installed in the Ibrox, Mosspark, Pollok, Priesthill, Nitshill and Parkhouse areas of Glasgow, and is expected to be completed in 2023.