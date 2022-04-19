M8 carriageway in Glasgow to be closed from 8pm this evening for roadworks

Amey is carrying out essential maintenance on the M8 westbound at Junction 13 from Tuesday until Sunday, between 8pm and 6am, each night.
The work will be carried out using the following closures and diversions:
- Total closure of the M8 westbound carriageway between the Junction 13 off-slip and Junction 14 on-slip. Traffic will be diverted from the M8 via the Junction 13 off-slip road to follow Provan Road. From here, vehicles will join the A8 onto Alexandra Parade Street, and will be able to re-join the M8 westbound via the Junction 14 on-slip road.
- Total closure of the M80 at the Junction 1 on-slip road. Traffic will be diverted to exit via Junction 1 off-slip road to follow Provan Road. From here, traffic will join the A80.
- M8 closure of the Junction 12 on-slip road. Traffic will exit via the A80 and join the diversion route for the above M80 closure.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.