Major roadworks lasting one month are set to begin on the M8 in Glasgow.

Amey is carrying out essential bridge expansion joint replacements on the M8 at Junction 21 (Scotland Street) from Monday, July 18 until Monday, August 15.

Work will take place between the hours of 8pm and 6am, each night.

The £400k scheme aims to improve the condition of the structure and reduce the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

The works will be at junction 21 of the M8.

The work will be carried out using a series of lane closures and total overnight closures at this location.

The programme of closures is as follows:

July 18 – 20: Lane closures of the M8 Junction 21 westbound will be required with a total closure of the Carnoustie Street on-slip road.

July 20-22: Lane closures of the M8 Junction 21 eastbound will be required with total closures of the connecting ramp between the M77 northbound and the M8 eastbound and the Junction 21 off-slip road.

Traffic intending to use the Junction 21 off-slip road will be instructed to continue on the M74 westbound carriageway and will exit at Junction 1A onto the A730 (Cumbernauld Street). From here, traffic will join the M77 through Nelson Street and Paisley Road West where diversion will end.

Traffic intending to use the connecting ramp between the M77 northbound and the M8 eastbound will be diverted towards the M74 and will exit at M77 Junction 1 onto Dumbreck Road. From here, traffic will travel through Paisley Road West, Norfolk Street, the A728, A730, and will re-join the M74 at Junction 1A. Alternatively, traffic can be diverted via the M8 onto the M73 and the M74.

July 25-27: A total closure from M8 Junction 22 to M74 Junction 1 will be required with a lane closure of the connecting ramp between the M77 northbound and the M8 eastbound.

Traffic will be diverted to exit the M8 at Junction 24 onto Paisley Road West and Norfolk Street. From here, traffic will join the A728 onto the A730 and will be able to join the M74 at Junction 1A. Alternatively, traffic will be diverted via the M8 onto the M73 to join the M74.

July 27-29: A total closure from Carnoustie Street to the M74 Junction 1 and M8 Junction 21 on-slip road will be required.

August 1-8: Lane closures of the M8 Junction 21 westbound will be required with a Carnoustie Street on-slip road closure.

August 8-15: Lane closures of the M8 Junction 21 eastbound will be required with total closures of the connecting ramp between the M77 northbound and the M8 eastbound and the Junction 21 off-slip roads.

Traffic intending to use the Junction 21 off-slip road will be instructed to continue on the M74 westbound carriageway and will exit at Junction 1A onto the A730 (Cumbernauld Street). From here, traffic will join the M77 through Nelson Street and Paisley Road West where diversion will end.

Traffic intending to use the connecting ramp between the M77 northbound and the M8 eastbound will be diverted towards the M74 and will exit at M77 Junction 1 onto Dumbreck Road. From here, traffic will travel through Paisley Road West, Norfolk Street, the A728, A730, and will re-join the M74 at Junction 1A. Alternatively, traffic can be diverted via the M8 onto the M73 and the M74.