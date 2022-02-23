M8 roadworks: Lanes to be closed for 12 weeks while work carried out

Lanes on the M8 are set to be closed for 12 weeks while essential maintenance is carried out.

Amey is undertaking essential maintenance on the M8 between Junctions 30 and 31 from Monday, March 7, for 12 weeks.

Traffic management will remain in place 24/7 with a combination of day and night working.

Roadworks are set to start

This scheme, with a value of approximately £1.3m, will benefit around 25,100 vehicles using this route each day, by upgrading the central reserve barrier and protecting existing structures which will improve safety and decrease the risk of incident or injury.

The majority of works will be carried out under day works using an offside lane closure in both the westbound and eastbound directions.

Overnight works are required when undertaking work next to the structures and will require both the nearside and offside lanes to be closed with the hard shoulder used for traffic.

A temporary barrier will be put in place as the existing centre barrier will be removed and a temporary 40mph speed limit will be in effect throughout the duration of the works.