Roadworks on the M8, set to last more than three months, are due to begin next week.

Amey is undertaking essential bridge refurbishment work on the M8 between Junctions 25 (Cardonald) and 25A (Braehead) from Monday, March 7 until Thursday, June 30.

Traffic management will be in operation throughout the duration of the works.

What work is being carried out?

The refurbishment works are being undertaken on three bridges between Junctions 25 and 25A of the westbound M8 motorway and include bridge deck waterproofing, concrete repairs, parapet upgrades, drainage improvements and resurfacing works.

Work is being carried out between junctions 25 and 25A on the M8.

How will it affect traffic?

The traffic management for this scheme involves the works being undertaken in four phases. Phase 0 is required to improve crossovers prior to the works commencing. Contraflow will be in operation throughout all phases 1-3, which will involve a single lane crossover from the westbound outside lane to the eastbound outside lane.

The entry crossover is in proximity to the M8 Junction 25 westbound off-slip, while the exit crossover is in proximity to M8 Junction 26 westbound on-slip at Hillington.

The programme of works in the westbound direction is as follows:

Phase 0 | Pre-works: Reduced width outside lane

Phase 1 | Offside Lanes: The hard shoulder, slip lane, and lane one of the M8 between Junctions 25 and 25A will run as narrow lanes.

Phase 2 | Central Lane: The hard shoulder, slip lane, and lane three of the M8 between Junctions 25 and 25A will run as narrow lanes. Works will take place with traffic running on either side. During this phase, no wide loads are permitted to pass in the westbound direction.

Phase 3 | Nearside Lanes: Lane one, lane two, and lane three will run as narrow lanes.

Overnight total closures in the westbound direction will required between each phase of the works to allow for re-positioning of traffic management. It is envisaged that these overnight total closures will span over a maximum of two nights, with lanes in operation in the daytime.

To accommodate all works phasing on the westbound carriageway, the eastbound direction shall have a single outside lane closure in place between Junctions 26 (Hillington) and 25 (Cardonald). Phase 0 will initially require an eastbound overnight total closure to facilitate the deployment of traffic management.

During all phases, all slip roads shall remain open and temporary safety barriers shall be in place to delineate live traffic from the works.