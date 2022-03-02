A much-loved Italian restaurant in Glasgow city centre is to close after 17 years.

Viva Ristorante posted a message on its social media pages, announcing that, “with a heavy heart”, it would be closing.

The Bothwell Street restaurant thanked its owner, Marco, the staff who have worked there over the years, and the customers who have eaten there.

Viva Ristorante on Bothwell Street is closing.

The post said that the sister restaurant - Italian Kitchen on Ingram Street - is still up and running.

What did Viva Ristorante say?

The post said: “It’s time to say goodbye…

“Unfortunately, with a heavy heart, it’s now come time for us to hang up our aprons, put away our notepads and close the doors to our Viva for the last time. After 17 long amazing eventful years.

“First of all we’d like to thank not only the heart and soul of Viva but the best boss you could ever wish for, our Marco. You have made Viva all it is and put your blood sweat and tears for the past 17 years making Viva the amazing place it is today. We truly could not ask for a better boss, you have made us all the people we are today, and for that we will be forever grateful. The sacrifices you have made for staff, customers and Viva itself is extraordinary, and we will never be able to thank you enough. You are loved by so many people who come through the doors just to have a chat with you, and maybe the odd free focaccia! 77 Bothwell Street will always be Viva, and nothing will ever change that. Now get writing your ‘stories of Viva memoir’, we would LOVE to read this!

“Secondly a big thank you to all the wonderful staff that have been a part of the Viva family over the past 17 years. You have all made Viva, not only a great place to work, but also provide the amazing, friendly, professional atmosphere we are known for. From the front of house staff, to managers, to chefs, KP’s, part timers and long timers, we have all put so much of our life and our love into working at Viva, and it really really shows.

“We have all made friends for life through each of our times at Viva, from all the late nights out, millions of laughs, heart to hearts, crying in the servery, stuffing our faces on donut Fridays, dying in the staff room and, of course, working together as the best team! Viva will always be home for a lot of us, and the memories we shared will be with us forever.

“And of course, our wonderful customers. Whether you have only visited us once or 5 times a week (!!!) we will be forever grateful. We have made some amazing connections and forever friends with those coming in for a quick bite and chat! You all made Viva such a great place to work.

“We will never be able to thank everyone for the love and support you have all shown us throughout the past 17 years, especially during the last 3 years. Viva has also become home to a lot of you, and we know how gutting this news must be! We’d love to hear all of your favourite memories, food and photos from your visits, so please share these with us! We will miss seeing your faces and hope you can all keep in touch!