M8 roadworks: road closures set to last 5 weeks start next month

Sections of the M8 will be closed during five weeks of roadworks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M8 eastbound and westbound carriageways between Junction 7 at Eurocentral and Junction 6 at Newhouse will be closed overnight on various nights for around five weeks.

Work starts on Monday, September 5, for essential bridge maintenance works.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only one carriageway of the M8, eastbound or westbound, will be closed at a time for these works.

The M8 will be closed between junctions 7 and 8.

The works will take place in two phases as follows:

Phase 1: The M8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 7 Eurocentral and Junction 6 Newhouse will be closed overnight for 12 nights, from 8pm on the days below to 6am the following days:

September 5-9

September 11-16

September 18

As a result, the M8 eastbound Junction 6A Chapelhall off slip road will also be closed.

Phase 2: The M8 westbound carriageway between Junction 6 Newhouse and Junction 7 Eurocentral will be closed for 19 nights, from 8pm on the days below to 6am the following days:

September 14-16

September 18-22

September 27-30

October 2-7

October 9

The M8 westbound Junction 6A Chapelhall on slip road will also be closed.