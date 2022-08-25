M8 roadworks: road closures set to last 5 weeks start next month
Sections of the M8 will be closed during five weeks of roadworks.
The M8 eastbound and westbound carriageways between Junction 7 at Eurocentral and Junction 6 at Newhouse will be closed overnight on various nights for around five weeks.
Work starts on Monday, September 5, for essential bridge maintenance works.
Only one carriageway of the M8, eastbound or westbound, will be closed at a time for these works.
The works will take place in two phases as follows:
Phase 1: The M8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 7 Eurocentral and Junction 6 Newhouse will be closed overnight for 12 nights, from 8pm on the days below to 6am the following days:
September 5-9
September 11-16
September 18
As a result, the M8 eastbound Junction 6A Chapelhall off slip road will also be closed.
Phase 2: The M8 westbound carriageway between Junction 6 Newhouse and Junction 7 Eurocentral will be closed for 19 nights, from 8pm on the days below to 6am the following days:
September 14-16
September 18-22
September 27-30
October 2-7
October 9
The M8 westbound Junction 6A Chapelhall on slip road will also be closed.
The road will reopen at 6am each morning.