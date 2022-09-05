M8 roadworks start tonight - diversions to be put in place

Roadworks on the M8 are starting tonight (Monday).

Amey is carrying out essential maintenance on the M8 eastbound at junction 15 (at Royston) for two weeks.

Work will take place during the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.

These works will upgrade the current VRS (Vehicle Restraint System) and require a full closure of the Junction 15 eastbound off-slip road to the A804/A803 and the Junction 16 eastbound on-slip road from Craighall Road.

The M8 at Junction 15.

A signed diversion will be in operation and the slip roads will open as normal outwith the hours advertised above.

Diversion information is as follows:

M8 eastbound mainline traffic looking to exit at the Junction 15 off-slip to A803: Traffic will continue eastbound on the M8 to Junction 14 and will return westbound to Junction 15 before joining Castle Street and the A804 or A803.

M8 eastbound from Craighall Road looking to join the A803: Traffic will continue along A804 Dobbies Loan, onto Baird Street before joining A803.