M8 to be closed between two Glasgow junctions for roadworks

A section of the M8 in Glasgow, between two junctions, will be closed twice while roadworks are carried out.

The M8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 8 Baillieston and Junction 6 Newhouse will be closed overnight for two nights, from 8pm-6am, starting on Thursday, April 7, for carriageway resurfacing and maintenance works.

As a result, the following slip roads will also be closed:

M8 eastbound Junction 8 Baillieston on slip road from Baillieston roundabout

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.

M8 eastbound Junction 7 Shawhead on slip road from the A725 northbound

M8 eastbound Junction 7 Eurocentral off slip road

M8 eastbound Junction 6A Chapelhall off slip road

Signed diversion routes will be in place.