M8 to be closed between two Glasgow junctions for roadworks

A section of the M8 in Glasgow, between two junctions, will be closed twice while roadworks are carried out.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:15 am

The M8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 8 Baillieston and Junction 6 Newhouse will be closed overnight for two nights, from 8pm-6am, starting on Thursday, April 7, for carriageway resurfacing and maintenance works.

As a result, the following slip roads will also be closed:

M8 eastbound Junction 8 Baillieston on slip road from Baillieston roundabout

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.

M8 eastbound Junction 7 Shawhead on slip road from the A725 northbound

M8 eastbound Junction 7 Eurocentral off slip road

M8 eastbound Junction 6A Chapelhall off slip road

Signed diversion routes will be in place.

The closures are required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst essential carriageway resurfacing and maintenance works are undertaken, and have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic.

