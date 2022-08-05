M8 to be closed for three nights between three junctions - work starts next week

The M8 will be closed between three junctions for three consecutive nights, with work starting next week.

The M8 eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 at Stepps and Junction 8 at Baillieston Interchange will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

The work starts on Wednesday, August 10, and will last for three consecutive nights.

The road will reopen at 6am each morning.

As a result of the carriageway closure, the following link and slip roads will also be closed:

- M8 eastbound Junction 11 Stepps on slip road

- M8 eastbound Junction 10 Easterhouse (Glasgow Fort) off slip road

- M8 eastbound Junction 10 Easterhouse (Glasgow Fort) on slip road

- M8 eastbound Junction 9 Springhill/Easterhouse off slip road

- M8 eastbound Junction 8 Baillieston off slip for A8 Coatbridge & A89

- M8 eastbound Junction 8 Baillieston Link Road to M73 southbound (HighLoop) for M74; Carlisle

Signed diversion routes will be in place.