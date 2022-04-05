M80 carriageway to be closed between Glasgow junctions

Amey is undertaking essential overhead sign gantry maintenance on the M80 northbound between junctions 1 and 2 from Saturday until Monday, between 10pm and 6am each night.

The work will be carried out using a total closure of the M80 northbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2, with a diversion route in place.

Traffic travelling on the M80 northbound from the M8 eastbound will exit the M8 at junction 14. Vehicles will then follow Viewpark Avenue, join Royston Road and finally follow the B765. From here, traffic will join the M80 at junction 2. Traffic travelling on the M8 westbound will exit the M8 at junction 12, and travel on the A80, followed by the B765 to re-join the M80 at junction 2.