M80 roadworks: Total closure of carriageway in Glasgow for maintenance this weekend

An M80 carriageway will be closed from this weekend, while essential maintenance is carried out.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:25 am

Amey is undertaking essential overhead sign gantry maintenance on the M80, between junctions 1 and 2, from Saturday, April 2 until Monday, April 4, between the hours of 10pm and 6am, each night.

This scheme, with a value of £215,000, will benefit vehicles using this route each day by improving signage along this section on the M80.

The work will be carried out using a total closure of the M80 southbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 with a diversion route in place.

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.

Diverted traffic will exit the M80 at Junction 2 and take the B765 to Provanmill Road. Traffic will follow the diversion until the M8 at Junction 12, where vehicles can follow the M8 to Junction 13/M80 Junction 1.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

