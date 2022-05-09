Major Glasgow rail line re-opens after 8 weeks

Services have returned to normal on a major Glasgow rail line, after 8 weeks of works.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail announced that, from today (Monday), services via Bridgeton, Glasgow Central Low Level and Exhibition Centre would be back to normal.

The Argyle Line, between Partick and Rutherglen, has been closed for the last 8 weeks for the £32m project.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator has carried out essential works on the line in a bid to improve punctuality and performance.

The Scottish government is consulting on the idea of women-only carriages (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Despite services going back to normal, the Anderston train station will remain closed until next month, while it is modernised.