Major Glasgow rail line re-opens after 8 weeks

ScotRail announced that, from today (Monday), services via Bridgeton, Glasgow Central Low Level and Exhibition Centre would be back to normal.
The Argyle Line, between Partick and Rutherglen, has been closed for the last 8 weeks for the £32m project.
The train operator has carried out essential works on the line in a bid to improve punctuality and performance.
Most Popular
Despite services going back to normal, the Anderston train station will remain closed until next month, while it is modernised.
Works at Anderston include the construction of a new lift shaft and the reconfiguration of the station concourse, booking office and platform stairs. These works will continue beyond the line closure.