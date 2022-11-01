Major Glasgow train service stopped due to issue at Queen Street station
ScotRail services are affected.
An issue with the electricity supply between Queen Street Low Level station Bellgrove has seen all lines closed.
This includes major services such as those on the Edinburgh to Balloch/Milngavie/Helensburgh route.
The issue was caused by a small fire.
ScotRail Tweeted: “Due to failure of the electricity supply between Glasgow Queen Street Low Level and Bellgrove, all lines are closed. This will impact services running the full route between Edinburgh and Helensburgh / Milngavie / Balloch.”
Network Rail Scotland added: “We are on site to examine overhead lines following a failure of the electric supply via Queen St Low Level, caused by a small fire.
“Emergency services are also on site. We are working to get the power restored here as quickly as possible.”