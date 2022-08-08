A new bus service between Glasgow and Aberdeen has been launched.

The new FlixBus service is its first domestic route in Scotland.

The green coach brand, which providers passengers with journeys to 2400 destinations in 40 countries, has revealed it will begin its new network serving Scottish cities four times a day.

With tickets starting from just 99p for the whole of August, FlixBus’ new service will provide daily connections to and from Glasgow, Stirling, Perth, and Aberdeen.

FlixBus has launched the new route.

Marking the occasion, FlixBus is will also be unveiling a unique designed coach in time for the launch - complete with the Saltire and famous landmarks such Glenfinnan Viaduct and Ben Nevis - which will be a regular part of fleet driving the route.

Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “We have made no secret that we want to be the biggest coach brand in the whole of the UK, and our launch in Scotland is a cornerstone of our growth strategy. We know from our experience of cross-border routes that our service is a natural fit with the Scottish market.”

The eco-friendly transport network will be operated by McGill’s as part of its partnership with FlixBus, which began in 2021.

McGill’s operates several cross-border FlixBus routes to and from cities including Sheffield and Manchester, and recently launched a daily summer service between London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill’s, said: “Our established partnership with FlixBus has gone from strength to strength, and we are delighted to be working together with the global brand to deliver this ambitious project and offer high quality transport connections to the people of Scotland.”