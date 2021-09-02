No ScotRail trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday due to strikes and works

ScotRail has announced there will be no trains or replacement bus services between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday.

Why is this happening: This is due to both strike action and essential engineering works taking place, and is different from the arrangement on previous weeks.

What trains will be running: Trains on the Edinburgh to Helensburgh via Bathgate and Glasgow route will only run between Helensburgh and Bathgate. There will be no replacement transport provided from Bathgate to Edinburgh.

What is the strike about: RMT members have been striking over pay over the summer.