No ScotRail trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Sunday due to strikes and works

There will be no services between Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Why is this happening: This is due to both strike action and essential engineering works taking place, and is different from the arrangement on previous weeks.
What trains will be running: Trains on the Edinburgh to Helensburgh via Bathgate and Glasgow route will only run between Helensburgh and Bathgate. There will be no replacement transport provided from Bathgate to Edinburgh.
What is the strike about: RMT members have been striking over pay over the summer.
Where can I find out more about services: To find out more about ScotRail services on Sunday, click HERE.