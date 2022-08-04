Parking charges across Glasgow set to rise - with some prices doubling

Parking charges are set to rise in hundreds of Glasgow streets this month – as the council prepares to dish out new pay and display fees.

Parking rises are due to be rolled out in roads in the city centre, Anderston, Necropolis, Barras, Tradeston and Kingston. Other areas to be hit include Cranstonhill, Sandyford, Woodlands and Kelvingrove, Dowanhill, Partick and Yorkhill.

Many streets would see charges double for short stays. Streets in the Park area, Spiersgate, Woodside, Napiershall, Belmont, Hyndland, Hughenden and Dowanhill West are also impacted.

It currently costs 20p for 15 minutes up to an hour in many streets but that will double in those roads to 40p for a quarter of an hour from August 28. Parking for over an hour up to three hours maximum will jump from 40p for every 15 minutes to 60p.

Glasgow council makes millions of pounds from parking metres.

In dozens of inner city centre streets, including Blythswood Square, Trongate, High Street and Union Street, parking charges will rise from £1 to £1.20 for 15 minutes up to a maximum stay of two hours.

Many of the pay and display parking charges run between Monday to Friday with some also payable at the weekend depending on the area.

Resident parking permits are also due to go up. Certain areas will see permits rise from £85 annually to £98 on renewal.

The move has been blasted as “illogical and misguided” by Conservative councillor Thomas Kerr.

He said: “Businesses are struggling with ever-increasing costs and are only just getting back on their feet after the pandemic. The last thing they need is the council imposing increased charges on motorists and deterring them away from the city centre and our high streets.”

The Tory group leader said his party will stand “firmly against these charges.”

Announcing the charges on its website Glasgow City Council said: “The Council have committed to increasing parking charges across the city. These include: the cost of a resident parking permit (and) on-street pay and display charges.”

A council spokesperson said: “Glasgow is at the centre of Scotland’s largest metropolitan area and it’s no surprise the city takes in such income in relation to parking.

“But charges, permits and enforcement are all vital for managing the city’s finite road space and help ensure equitable access to limited parking spaces across the city, particularly in areas of high demand.

“Charging promotes a turnover in spaces for other drivers, which helps increase footfall in town centres across the city, and encourages better use of under-utilised car parks.