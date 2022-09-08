Petition calls for cheaper bus fares in Glasgow, after cap introduced in Manchester

Almost 4000 people have signed a petition calling for cheaper bus fares in Glasgow.

The campaign group Get Glasgow Moving wants Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) to lower the price of bus fares, as the cost of living crisis hits people across the city.

The group wants SPT to use new powers to ‘re-regulate’ bus services in Glasgow and the surrounding area, and cut bus ticket prices.

However, SPT says it does not have the resources, nor the powers, to make this happen.

SPT has been asked to cut bus fares.

Get Glasgow Moving is planning on handing the petition in and holding a ‘passenger rally’ at the SPT base on St Vincent Street on September 30.

Why is the group calling for cheaper bus tickets?

Energy prices are due to rise by 80% in October, while food and fuel bills have also rocketed in recent months.

However, bus ticket prices have also risen in 2022, with some First Glasgow fares rising by an average of 6.2%.

Get Glasgow Moving points to price cap schemes in other major UK cities, such as Manchester, where single adult tickets have been capped at £2, with day tickets capped at £5.

The petition explains: “Around half of Glaswegians don’t have access to a car – one of the lowest rates of car ownership in Scotland. Thousands of people rely on public transport to get around, whether it’s getting to work or going out for a night in the town.

“Mobility is essential to access opportunities and support businesses across Glasgow, yet increased fares will push many more passengers into transport poverty.”

What does the petition want?

Get Glasgow Moving wants SPT to use its ‘new powers’ to re-regulate bus services in the area and to cut fares to bring Glasgow in line with other cities.

The petition adds: “It’s vital that SPT uses these powers to address transport poverty and reduce the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on passengers now.

“High bus fares and poor services are pushing passengers away from public transport. If we are serious about addressing the climate emergency then our region needs to develop a public transport network that is fit for the 21st century.”

What has SPT said?

An SPT spokesperson said: “We are aware of the Get Glasgow Moving petition and plans to hand this in at the SPT partnership meeting on 30 September. While the Transport Act may have given Local Transport Authorities new powers to operate bus services, it did not, unfortunately, come with any additional resources to make this happen.

“SPT needs to operate within the already constrained funding it has available and, in any case, SPT does not currently have powers, or resources, to cut passenger fares as Get Glasgow Moving suggest.