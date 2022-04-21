First Glasgow introducing new tickets - but average price will rise 6.2%

First Glasgow is introducing new ticket options from May 1 to give Glaswegians more choices when they travel - but prices are set to go up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the updates, Tap On Tap Off (TOTO) payment technology will be introduced on its Glasgow buses for the first time – a move which the transport operator is confident will make it easier than ever before, to travel by bus.

While some fares have been frozen at 2019 prices – such as Family and Airport tickets – the overhaul of First Glasgow’s ticketing options will see some fares increase by an average of 6.2 per cent.

Despite the rises, the bus firm argues that these fare changes will help many customers save money, as new tickets have been designed to reflect the post pandemic travel habits following a detailed analysis of passenger and purchasing data.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the new, better value options are Two-Trip tickets (from £4.50 on the First Bus App) offering fairer prices to customers currently using a Day ticket to make just two journeys.

First Glasgow is offering more ticket options.

Within the ticket changes that are coming into effect, First Bus has made sure that no fares will increase in the area by more than the current CPI inflation rate of 7%.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said: “The new pricing creates a simpler, fairer, and more flexible choice of tickets. So, whether you only travel on weekends, or are a ‘new normal’ commuter, our new tickets options reflect today’s real-world travel.

“These changes are essential to allow us to continue to deliver services across the city for our customers. We have worked hard to keep any fare increases to a minimum – ensuring that no increase surpasses Consumer Price Inflation - and continues to offer customers the cheapest fares via the First Bus App.

“We’re looking forward to bringing Tap On Tap Off travel to Glasgow, making bus easier and more accessible for new users. There’s never been a better time to make bus travel part of your everyday routine and we hope that with these changes, we’ll see more of Glasgow choose bus over car as their preferred mode of travel in the city, benefitting both the environment and their pockets.”

The TOTO contactless system guarantees customers ultimate flexibility on the fare paid. It analyses a customer’s travel movements and then calculates the lowest fare for the journey they have made. The system allows the customer to have peace of mind that they will always receive the cheapest Day or Week fare for the travel they have completed.

To access TOTO, a person uses their contactless card or mobile device at the ticket machine next to the driver. At the end of their journey, they simply ‘tap off’ on the new card reader device, which have been installed in order for the journey to be accurately recorded.