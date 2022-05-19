Race for Life Glasgow: Full list of road closures

Thousands of people are set to take part in the annual Race for Life run in Glasgow.

The 10k run will start at Glasgow Green on Sunday, May 22, at 9.30am, raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

The route will take the fundraisers through the city centre, taking in George Square and Trongate, and then up to the West End.

As a result of the event, the following roads will have a no waiting and no loading or unloading restrictions from 3pm on May 21 to 4pm on May 22.

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.

The same roads will have a prohibition of driving from 6am to 4pm on May 22.

Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street

Anchor Lane, for its full length

Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street

Buchanan Street for its full length

Candleriggs, between Trongate and Bell Street

Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)

Cochrane Street, for its full length

Congress Road, for its full length, (one lane)

Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket

Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)

Finnieston Quay, for its full length (one lane, nearside)

Garth Street, for its full length

George Square (East, South, West), for its full length

George Square (North) between North Hanover Street and North Frederick Street

Glassford Street, for its full length

Glasgow Bridge, for its full length

Greendyke Street, for its full length

Gorbals Street, between Ballater Street and Clyde Street

Hanover Street, George Square and Ingram Street

Howard Street, for its full length

Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Albion Street

Jamaica Street, for its full length

John Street, for its full length

Lancefield Quay, for its full length

Martha Street, for its full length

Midland Street, for its full length

Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and West George Street

North Frederick Street, for its full length

King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate

King George V Bridge, for its full length

Mitchell Street, between Argyle Street and Mitchell Lane

Queen Street, for its full length

Saltmarket, for its full length

Stockwell Street, for its full length

Stockwell Place, for its full length

St Vincent Place, between Queen Street and Buchanan Street

South Frederick Street, for its full length

The Clyde Arc (Fastlink Lanes)

Trongate, for its full length

Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Steel Street

Wilson Street, between Hutcheson Street and Virginia Street

West George Street, between George Square North and Montrose Street

Union Street, for its full length

Victoria Bridge for its full length