Race for Life Glasgow: Full list of road closures

The 10k run will start at Glasgow Green on Sunday, May 22, at 9.30am, raising funds for Cancer Research UK.
The route will take the fundraisers through the city centre, taking in George Square and Trongate, and then up to the West End.
As a result of the event, the following roads will have a no waiting and no loading or unloading restrictions from 3pm on May 21 to 4pm on May 22.
The same roads will have a prohibition of driving from 6am to 4pm on May 22.
Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street
Anchor Lane, for its full length
Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street
Buchanan Street for its full length
Candleriggs, between Trongate and Bell Street
Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)
Cochrane Street, for its full length
Congress Road, for its full length, (one lane)
Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket
Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)
Finnieston Quay, for its full length (one lane, nearside)
Garth Street, for its full length
George Square (East, South, West), for its full length
George Square (North) between North Hanover Street and North Frederick Street
Glassford Street, for its full length
Glasgow Bridge, for its full length
Greendyke Street, for its full length
Gorbals Street, between Ballater Street and Clyde Street
Hanover Street, George Square and Ingram Street
Howard Street, for its full length
Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Albion Street
Jamaica Street, for its full length
John Street, for its full length
Lancefield Quay, for its full length
Martha Street, for its full length
Midland Street, for its full length
Montrose Street, between Ingram Street and West George Street
North Frederick Street, for its full length
King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate
King George V Bridge, for its full length
Mitchell Street, between Argyle Street and Mitchell Lane
Queen Street, for its full length
Saltmarket, for its full length
Stockwell Street, for its full length
Stockwell Place, for its full length
St Vincent Place, between Queen Street and Buchanan Street
South Frederick Street, for its full length
The Clyde Arc (Fastlink Lanes)
Trongate, for its full length
Turnbull Street, between Greendyke Street and Steel Street
Wilson Street, between Hutcheson Street and Virginia Street
West George Street, between George Square North and Montrose Street
Union Street, for its full length
Victoria Bridge for its full length
Find out more about the run HERE.