These are the dates the next rail strikes will be held.

The UK’s rail network has been hit by strikes throughout 2022 - and that looks set to continue as the year comes to a close.

Members of ASLEF, which represents train drivers, went on strike today (Wednesday) but that did not impact on ScotRail services.

The union and the Scottish rail company came to an agreement earlier in the summer, meaning Scotland has avoided the same level of disruption as in England.

The next rail strikes are coming up.

But when are the next rail strikes in Scotland, and how will it impact ScotRail services?

Here’s everything you need to know about the next rail strikes.

When are the next rail strikes?

RMT has announced that its members will be going on strike on Saturday, October 8, as part of its long-running dispute with Network Rail.

The 24-hour strike will involve Network Rail signallers and maintenance staff who are involved in critical roles, meaning that Scottish train services will be impacted.

ScotRail conductors, ticket examiners, hospitality staff, engineers, train presentation, and ticket office staff are also set to go on strike on October 10.

It’s not yet been announced how this will impact on ScotRail services.

How will the strikes impact ScotRail services?

Because the October 8 strikes involve Network Rail staff who carry out safety critical jobs, ScotRail will only be able to run a limited number of services on the day.

These are:

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Helensburgh: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

Edinburgh – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Edinburgh - Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen St – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen St – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

Passengers are being asked to travel only if necessary, while those who do use the trains should expect disruption.

ScotRail has also warned that on the evening before (Friday), and the morning after (Sunday) the strike action, there will be disruption caused by the closing and reopening of signal boxes at different times across the country.

