ScotRail cancels more than 130 train services as staff hit by Covid

It is warning travellers to check their planned journeys before setting off because of the huge amount of cancellations.
Many of the cancellations have been caused by a member of staff taking ill. This includes staff having Covid-19 themselves, or having to self-isolate.
The most recent information shows that 131 services have been cancelled so far.
This includes services between Glasgow and Edinburgh, Dunblane, and more.
To see the full list of cancellations, visit the ScotRail journey checker site.