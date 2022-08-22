As part of a freedom of information, ScotRail released over two hours of their annoucements, and people have been getting creative.

On Friday 19 August, journalist Jon Brady tweeted about the somewhat bizarre release from ScotRail, writing: “Bizarre FOI find of the day: Scotrail has openly published a two-hour long sound file containing every single element of its automated station announcements.”

Quickly after this public service tweet, Twitter user Matt Eason has clipped them all into individual MP3 files and shared a spreadsheet of said files.

He then created a ScotRail beats generator, which includes ambient music and more upbeat dance tracks.

Inspired by this, other Twitter users started creating music which included the annoucements such as a version of Duck Sauce - Barbra Streisand, but with Glasgow Central instead of the Barbra Streisand line. Glasgow Central’s offical Twitter responded to this saying it was a winner of all the weird and wonderful compilations.

This morning, BBC 1 Breakfast host, Greg James, mentioned the whole hilarious episode, and ScotRail announcer Alison McKay also tweeted.

Also this morning, ScotRail got invovled, but have yet to name their favourite annoucement.