ScotRail services returning to normal this week - check out full timetable

ScotRail is re-introducing its full timetable this week.

It was announced on Friday that the train operator had come to an agreement with the drivers’ union, ASLEF, meaning that services can return to normal.

ScotRail introduced a temporary, reduced timetable in May, cutting hundreds of services, while the pay dispute with ASLEF had been running.

ScotRail has operated a reduced timetable since May 23. Picture: John Devlin

It said this had been done because a ‘significant’ number of drivers had declined to do overtime or rest day working during the dispute.

Now that an agreement has been reached, 700 extra trains per day will be added to schedules.

When do ScotRail services return to normal?

The full ScotRail timetable will restart on Wednesday, July 20.

ScotRail said: “Work is now in progress to ensure that the timetable can be fully restored, with train planning staff working flat out to carry out the changes required for the near 700 services to be reintroduced.

“This includes scheduling the movement of trains to where they need to be, with rosters for general grade stuaff and schedules for drivers being altered.

“We are also managing some increases in Covid-related absences following the recent surge in infections across the country.”

How do I find the full ScotRail timetable?