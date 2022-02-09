ScotRail to end temporary timetable this month

ScotRail is to end its temporary, reduced timetable next week.

The temporary timetable was introduced in January because of ScotRail staff being forced to isolate due to the Omicron variant surge, meaning services had to be cancelled.

ScotRail will restore services to December levels of 2,000 a day from Monday but they will remain 400 down on pre-pandemic levels. Picture: John Devlin

The train operator has now said that it will return to its pre-Christmas schedule on Monday, February 14.

Further cancellations

Around 150 ScotRail remain absent due to Covid, including 50 drivers. However, with this improving picture, and restrictions across Scotland being relaxed, the operator is now able to safely reintroduce the timetable that was in operation in early December, which delivers around 2000 services a day.

ScotRail is also reminding everyone travelling on Scotland’s Railway to stay safe by continuing to follow Scottish Government guidelines.

This means maintaining good hand hygiene and the mandatory wearing of a face covering for the entirety of their journey, which includes on trains and in stations – both enclosed and open-air platforms.

‘Significant challenges’

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The introduction of some temporary changes to our timetable was important for our customers, providing a level of certainty during a challenging time.

“Those changes have allowed us to keep people moving across the country, and our staff worked flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and continually changing circumstances.

“We still face significant challenges, with 150 staff absent, but with things improving, and restrictions across Scotland being relaxed, we are now able to safely reintroduce our full timetable of around 2000 services a day.