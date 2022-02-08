Speed camera being installed on major Glasgow road

New speed cameras are being installed on a major Glasgow road.

It was announced in 2020 that speed cameras would be installed at 24 sites across Scotland in a bid to curb road deaths and serious injuries.

Speed camera

Now work has started on installing one of the cameras in Glasgow’s West End.

Residents have reported seeing a new fixed speed camera being put up on Great Western Road, near Gartnavel Hospital - one of the sites announced two years ago.

Average speed cameras were installed on Parkhouse Road in Nitshill last year, while fixed cameras were also announced in 2020 for Nitshill Road and Crookston Road.