Speed restrictions on trains as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Train services in Scotland will be running under speed restrictions today (Tuesday) with heavy rain expected.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for south west Scotland and said that there could be minor flooding.

In response, Network Rail has put speed restrictions on some of its train services.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It posted on social media: “Between the locations below, we’ll implement speed restrictions for safety reasons between 0100 Tues and 0700 Wed.

ScotRail will only operate on five routes during the strike action. Photo: National World

“Stranraer Line: Barrhill to Stranraer Kilmarnock - Carlisle: Sanquhar to Holywood West Highland Line: Glen Douglas to Ardlui.

“We’ll be monitoring the weather in real-time as it crosses the country and engineers will be on stand by in areas most affected.”

The Met Office warned that bus and rail services could be affected by the weather, with journeys taking longer.

It also warned that the flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, and that spray and flooding on roads could lead to trips taking longer.