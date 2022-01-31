Storm Corrie: ScotRail services in Glasgow altered following weather disruption

The train operator cancelled all its services in Scotland on Sunday as Storm Corrie battered the country, leaving thousands of people without power.
While the severe weather has now passed, ScotRail has warned that it will be a while before all its services are running as normal.
What services are affected?
According to ScotRail’s journey checker site, services from Glasgow to East Kilbride are suspended, from Glasgow to Aberdeen will terminate at Dundee, and from Glasgow to Stranraer are suspended.
This is because the tracks need to be checked to make sure they are clear of debris before services can run again.