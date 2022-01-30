Storm Corrie: ScotRail cancels all trains due to weather warning

No ScotRail trains will be running from this evening (Sunday 30 January).

After Storm Malik battered many areas with high winds, Storm Corrie is on the way and with it yellow and amber weather warnings.

Because of this, ScotRail has announced that it will stop all services from 6pm tonight.

The team tweeted: “Storm Corrie Due to very strong winds from #StormCorrie, all ScotRail services will be withdrawn by 1800 this evening. If you have to travel today, please check the app before heading out and keep an eye on it throughout your full journey.”

Storm Corrie is expected to land in Scotland this afternoon with gusts of over 80mph forecasted in places of of the country.

Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph, the highest winds are expected over the northern half of Scotland, north of the Central Belt.

Network Rail Scotland also tweeted: Heavy rain will sweep in from the west today and extremely high winds follow on nationwide from 18:00 until midnight. To protect passengers and railway staff, domestic ScotRail services will wind down earlier on Sunday evening.

“We know the effect this will have on your journey, but safety is the overriding priority. Taking into account the extreme wind speeds predicted and the impact Storm Malik has had on Scotland’s Railway, we’re confident this is the correct decision.

“All parts of the railway are working together. Any other trains operating between 18:00 and midnight will be limited to a maximum of 40mph and operators are looking at how that’ll affect journey times. Please check http://nationalrail.co.uk or with your operator directly.”

Glasgow has a yellow weather warning for high winds today due to Storm Corrie, from 6.00pm on Sunday to 12.00pm on Monday.

“On Sunday evening a spell of strong northwesterly winds is likely to develop across western Scotland, and then progress southeastwards eventually easing away from the North Sea coastlines during Monday morning,” said the Met Office.