Those in the RMT Union will be on strike again this month, and ScotRail services will be affected.

When are the next RMT strikes?

The next strikes will be Tuesday 13, Wednesday 14, Friday 16, and Saturday 17 December. The action will have an impact across the railway network for the whole country.

The RMT has also announced plans for strike action between 24-27 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January.

ScotRail have said: “At the moment, we’re working through our train plans for these dates, and will keep customers updated on our website.”

What does this mean for ScotRail services?

From Tuesday, 13 December, until Saturday, 17 December, ScotRail will only be able to operate the following services between 07:30 and 18:30:

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

More information on services and timetables can be found on the ScotRail website.

This strike timetable will also operate on the non-strike day - Thursday, 15 December. This is because Network Rail is unable to make all infrastructure, like signal boxes, available on that day.

What if you have a pre-booked rail trip?

ScotRail has issued this advice: “If you have already purchased your rail ticket, you can seek a fee-free refund or claim compensation through Delay Repay, up to 28 days after you were due to travel.

“Alternatively, you can use your ticket to travel the day before, or up to and including Tuesday, 20 December.”

Why are workers striking?

It’s all to do with pay, amid the cost of living crisis in the UK. Network Rail RMT members are currently voting on a pay offer, which is due to close on Monday, 12 December. While this does not involve ScotRail, it does involve Network Rail staff who work in safety critical roles on the Scottish railway lines.

