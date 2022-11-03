You can visit Glasgow in these games.

Scotland has a rich gaming heritage - it is the home of the ZX Spectrum, the Grand Theft Auto series, and even Lemmings. The country, in particular Dundee, has made a huge contribution to the industry.

However, few modern games are set in Scotland - and the list is even smaller, if virtually non-existent, for Glasgow.

Racing sim, Forza Horizon 4 let virtual motorists explore a mini version of Scotland. But, disappointingly, Glasgow was omitted from the game. The fact that Edinburgh was the major city in the game, with drivers able to see iconic locations like the castle and avoid the trams, made it an even tougher blow.

We’ve also seen big gaming juggernauts like the Uncharted and Call of Duty series have individual maps and missions set in fictional Scottish locations - but still no Glasgow.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The latest edition of the long-running flight simulator series is nothing but a technical masterpiece.

It allows gamers to fly across the entire world - literally, the entire world, in full size. For example, if you want to fly from Benbecula Airport to Jeddah - which, who knows, might become a popular route one day - you can.

As well as this, it also has live weather conditions. So, if it’s chucking it down in Glasgow for real, it’s doing the exact same in the game.

This freedom means you can fly over Glasgow and look out for your home. However, don’t expect perfection. The game autogenerates buildings, meaning unique locations like they do in real life - you’ll need to download mods for that.

Comedian Limmy has done several streams of the simulator, including flying from Glasgow - check out his Twitch page for more.

Train Sim World 2

Who hasn’t wanted to be a train driver at some point in their life? Well, good news, you can experience what it’s like to get behind the wheel (or whatever trains have) of a ScotRail train in Glasgow.

Train Sim World 2 added the Cathcart Circle Line in 2021, giving gamers the opportunity to explore Glasgow Central and all the stations between it and Newton/Neilston.

As detailed as the game is, it is impossible to replicate the sensation of being on a night-time service with drunken neds. Maybe a possible DLC for the future?

Train Simulator

Another popular train simulator game, the ‘Suburban Glasgow Northwest’ add on allows players to experience a different section of the Scottish rail network.

This time, gamers can visit Queen Street station and another 42 stations - including Anniesland, Dalmuir, Helensburgh and Dumbarton.

Luckily, like Train Sim World 2, this game is not completely realistic, so don’t expect the staff to go on strike.

The game also comes with a Glasgow Subway add on - if you’ve ever wanted to have a go at the Clockwork Orange.

Euro Truck Simulator 2

The final mention on the list is this popular truck simulator, which was released in 2012.

