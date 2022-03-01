Glasgwegians are being urged to check their West Coast Main Line journeys, as engineering works are set to disrupt rail services between London and Glasgow.

Major improvement works are being carried out on the line, which runs between London Euston and Glasgow Central, with stops at 49 stations, including Motherwell, Watford and Milton Keynes

It is hoped the work will lead to quicker journey times and more services, however, in the short-term it means track closures.

Works are set to be carried out in the coming weeks, disrupting services between Glasgow and London.

Avanti West Coast trains at London Euston. Credit: Shutterstock/Paul Briden

What services are delayed?

Engineering works are being carried out on different parts of the West Coast Main Line over the next two months, peaking in April.

Works are due to be carried out most days in March and throughout the whole of April.

On most days, works being carried out mean that small adjustments are being made to routes, however, bigger works in April will lead to some cancellations.

For example, from Friday, April 15 until Monday, April 18, there will be no services running to London Euston at all. Glasgow services will run as far as Milton Keynes.