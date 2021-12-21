What bus, train and subway services are running in Glasgow this Christmas?

After limited Christmas celebrations last year, Glaswegians can look forward to having festive fun in 2021.

Many will be spending the Christmas period with loved ones, whether that’s friends or family.

However, while travelling during the festive period is relatively easy for people with cars, it can be a hassle for folk who rely on public transport.

Public transport operators usually offer reduced services during the festive season, making it more difficult to get from A to B.

Here is a quick guide to what public transport is running this Christmas.

Bus services

First Glasgow announced its festive plans earlier this month. These are:

Friday, December 24, 2021 (Christmas Eve): Saturday timetable with additional journeys on services 1/1A, X11, X87 and 242. Service 202 will observe a normal Monday to Friday timetable. Evening services will be curtailed at approximately 9pm. Refer to the First Glasgow website for details of last journeys.

Saturday, December 25, 2021 (Christmas Day): No services will operate.

Sunday, December 26, 2021 (Boxing Day): A Sunday service will operate.

Monday, December 27, 2021: A Sunday service will operate.

Stagecoach will also not be operating on Christmas Day. Services will be finishing earlier than usual on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

You can find information about the Stagecoach west Scotland services HERE .

Citylink will be running a special service between Edinburgh and Glasgow on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. A number of other long-distance Citylink services, including Glasgow to Oban, Glasgow to Dundee and Glasgow to Aberdeen will be running during the festive period, although not on Christmas Day. You can find more information about Citylink’s Christmas plans HERE .

For information about bus services provided by other operators, visit the Traveline Scotland site .

Rail services

There will be no rail services on Christmas Day. Services will be running on Christmas Eve, however, the last trains will be finishing earlier than usual.

A Boxing Day service will also be running between Glasgow and Edinburgh to give people the chance to do their shopping in the Scottish capital.

Engineering works will be carried out at Uddingston between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve, impacting on services between Glasgow Central and Motherwell, Lanark and Edinburgh.

You can find more information about individual services on the ScotRail Christmas train times page .

Subway services