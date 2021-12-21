There has been a huge rise in Covid-19 cases in Glasgow, as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 4349 Covid-19 cases between December 11-17.

For comparison, just two weeks ago the figure stood at 2031.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite the surge in cases, Glasgow is still not one of the biggest Covid hotspots in Scotland. There are currently 684.2 cases per 100,00 residents - well below the 998.3 cases per 100,000 in West Lothian.

Just a couple of months ago, though, Glasgow had the lowest case rate in Scotland - even lower than the Outer Hebrides, Shetland and Orkney.

What are the biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow?

Most parts of Glasgow are now seeing a big rise in cases. In fact, Central Easterhouse is the one district in the city which does not have more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents.

Districts in the Southside and West End have seen the biggest surge in cases. Here are the 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents.

10. Kingspark South - 948.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

9. North Kelvin - 988.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

8. Partick - 1004.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

7. Partickhill and Hyndland - 1037 cases per 100,000 residents.

6. Pollok North and East - 1045.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

5. Battlefield - 1075.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

4. Merrylee and Millbrae - 1088.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

3. Woodlands - 1132.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

2. Victoria Park - 1198.1 cases per 100,000 residents.