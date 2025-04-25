Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transformation of Glasgow’s George Square is set to take a major step forward next week with the award of a £20.5m contract.

Hoardings are currently being installed around the public space and 11 statues will be removed next month as construction work is scheduled to start in June.

That phase of the project will include new seating, feature lighting, a raised lawn and informal ‘play’ areas for children.

Plans for a water feature have been dropped as there is “insufficient” money in the project budget, a council report reveals.

In the western part of the Square, a paved area for events will be created as well as space for cafes to spill out on to.

Council officials are recommending councillors back the award of a contract for the work to civil engineering specialists Rainton Construction on Thursday. It is expected to be complete by August 2026.

The revamp has been planned under the council’s Avenues programme, which aims to make the city centre more attractive, greener and better connected.

It is primarily being funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal, a £1bn infrastructure scheme funded by both the UK and Scottish governments.

Each government is contributing £8.815m towards the main contract, which also covers streets surrounding George Square. The remaining funding will be provided by the council.

Other streets included in the project are: North Hanover Street (between Cathedral Street and George Square); George Street (between Montrose Street and George Square); West George Street (between Nelson Mandela Place and George Square); Cochrane Street and St Vincent Place.

Work will be carried out over two phases, with George Square, St Vincent Place and West George Street due for completion by August 2026. Cochrane Street and sections of George Street and North Hanover Street are set to be finished in spring 2027.

The hoardings being installed around the square will have panels showcasing Glasgow’s achievements and qualities as well as the future vision for George Square.

The 11 bronze statues will be removed between May 11 and 23 for conservation and restoration. They are expected to return to the square in 2026.

New trees are also going to be planted in the square, including ‘Robin Hill’ Pink Juneberry; ‘Frans Fontaine’ Hornbeam; ‘Forest Pansy’ Redbud; Oleaster; ‘Autumn Gold’ Ginkgo; Burgundy Sweetgum; a couple of Rowan species; a number of Flowering Cherry species; and Pin Oak.

A report to councillors states: “Whilst there was an aspiration in early design stages to include a water feature as part of the redevelopment plans, this was removed from the tender documents to ensure that there was sufficient project budget to undertake the core works.

“Given the value of the landed tender for the project, there is insufficient project budget remaining to include the water feature and it no longer forms part of the project scope.”