A70 works begin in Douglas

Work was scheduled to begin today on the A70 at Douglas.

Clydesdale MP David Mundell had asked the council to reconsider closing the road completely.

The A70 will be closed for seven days, from 7am on Monday, July 25, between the B7078 and Douglas to allow the work to take place. It is scheduled to be completed by 6pm on Sunday, July 31.

No motor vehicles, except those engaged in the work and emergency service vehicles, will be able to park or drive on the road during this time.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A70, B743, A71 and B7078.

Mr Mundell asked the council to think again.

He said: “While it is understood that the work needs to be done, it will cause very considerable disruption to people living and working in the Douglas and Glespin area.

“It will make travel extremely difficult for people needing to go to work, attend scheduled appointments or visit hospital and other essential services, in addition to adversely affecting businesses in the area.

“The diversion being put in place would see locals having to travel via Strathaven and Muirkirk, adding a further 30 miles to their journey during the day and at peak commuting times.

“I have contacted the council to set out my concerns and the concerns that have been shared with me by local people, and I have asked them to consider other arrangements, perhaps including the limiting of works to night time periods, in order that some normality can be maintained for residents of Douglas and Glespin.”

The council was asked for a comment on a potential change to the road closure but did not respond to the Gazette.

However, Councillor Robert Brown, community and enterprise resources committee chairman, said: “We would urge all road users to take notice of this closure, plan ahead and allow extra time for travelling.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience they may cause, but I know local people will see a considerable benefit to the condition of the road when the works are complete.”