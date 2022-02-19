A73 closed for five days from February 28

Road will be closed for five days for the work to be carried out.

This stretch of the A73 will be closed from Monday, February 28, at 7am until 6pm on Friday, March 4, to allow carriageway patching work to take place.

Marking a significant investment in the area, these works costing £130,000 adds to previous investments along the A72 made earlier in the year totalling £430,000.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are advised that no vehicles, except those engaged in the work and emergency service vehicles, will be able to park or drive throughout the duration of the work.

A signed diversion route will be vi a the A73 to Carluke, A721, A706, and A73.

Councillor John Anderson, the chair of the council’s c ommunity and e nterprise resources c ommittee, said: “We are aware of the disruption these works will cause.

"However, in order to carry out these improvements safely and as quickly as possible, it is unfortunately essential that we close this stretch of the A73.

“We urge all drivers to use the diversion route which will be clearly signposted during these essential repairs. We hope, once the work has been completed, that the long term benefits will be appreciated by all road users.

“Your patience and understanding during the short term period of this unavoidable inconvenience is much appreciated.”