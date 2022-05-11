Clydesdale transport issues raised

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train services from Carluke and Carstairs were discussed.

Issues raised included the restoration of key services on rail links from Carluke/Carstairs to Edinburgh and Glasgow.

While the new ScotRail timetable launching in mid- May will include the resumption of some rail services on this route, other scheduled times are not due to be considered for resumption until May 2023.

Mairi highlighted the importance of the 10.09am train from Carluke via Carstairs Junction to Edinburgh and the return 6.10pm service from Edinburgh Waverley and asked that they be reinstated.

Accessibility at Carstairs Junction train station was also raised.

Mairi has asked ScotRail and Network Rail for an update on progress towards providing access for wheelchair users, as well as prams, at the station.

She said: “Local transport is an issue of vital importance to our rural constituency, which constituents are rightly keen to see improve as we recover from the pandemic.

“I have been pleased to make some progress already – better aligning the 191 bus timetable with train arrivals at Lanark and working with SPT to improve the route for the 47 bus in Carluke so that it now takes in the train station.

“I am particularly keen that we continue to reinstate rail services to/from Edinburgh and Glasgow.