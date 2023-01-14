An emergency road closure has been put in place in Clydesdale because of heavy rainfall, resulting in bridge damage.

The A70 is closed from the bridge over the Ponfeigh Burn to the east of Rigside to the junction with Ponfeigh Road/B7055.

A diversion via the B7078, A702, A73 and A70 will be in place.

The emergency closure is necessary to facilitate essential repairs to the bridge.

It is expected that the bridge will be closed for around three weeks.

Heavy rainfall resulted in surface water damaging the bridge, with part of the bridge wall dislodged and the inner sections of the structure exposed as can be seen in the picture above.

It is expected that repairs to the bridge will commence tomorrow and take around three weeks depending on what is found during the repair work.

Head of Roads, Transportation and Fleet Services, Colin Park, said: “We recognise that closing this section of the A70 will cause inconvenience to local road users.

“However, the safety of road users is at the forefront of the decision-making process.

“Please be assured we will endeavour to re-open the road as soon as possible.”

South Lanarkshire Council roads teams were kept busy falling the deluge on December 30, working with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency to resolve a number of flooding incidents which resulted in a number of road closures in Clydesdale.

