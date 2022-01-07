East Dunbartonshire Council defends gritting operation after snow causes chaos

Snowy weather takes its toll on roads

Cars were abandoned throughout the area and motorists stranded as the wintry weather took its toll on local roads.

East Dunbartonshire Police tweeted this morning: “Please take care if you need to head out in your car this morning.

"There are a number of vehicles abandoned throughtout East Dunbartonshire due to the weather. Stay at home if you can, and travel later once the roads are a bit clearer.”

Many motorists directed their anger at the council, complaining of “a lack of gritters”.

One woman whose car was stuck on Woodhill Road at Bishopbriggs said it took her half an hour to get moving again “thanks to help from local people, digging, putting grit down and pushing the car.”

Switchback Road in Bearsden was also badly affected with cars becoming stuck and sliding down the hill.

in response to complaints, Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive, said: "We continually monitor and respond to weather reports throughout the day and began patrolling the network from 8pm yesterday and treated areas as necessary.

"The gritting of primary roads and paths commenced at 4am and continued through the early hours of this morning. Gritting and ploughing work is on-going and will continue as snow is lying.

"We are active on social media ensuring that local people know our plans and are able to click through to our website where they can find the latest forecast, useful maps and our winter plan which outlines our gritting priorities.