Forth road works start today

As a result, the A706, Main Street, will be closed to all traffic, except emergency vehicles, between Ravenswood and Kirk Green from Monday, August 1, for two weeks.

This will allow teams to undertake a package of repairs and resurfacing to complement the £26,000 footway improvement project already underway between Ravenswood and Climpy Road.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place and work is scheduled to finish by 6pm on Friday, August 12.

Road works in Forth will cause short term pain but the council claims there will be long term gain.

Pedestrian access for residents and those using local shops will be maintained throughout, however there will be no vehicle access to the fuel station during the closure period.

Plans are also in place to undertake a further £67,000 package of footway improvements between Kirk Green and Hawkswood when the works on the road are complete.

Councillor Robert Brown, community and enterprise resources committee chairman, said: “Any road closure of a main route will bring disruption and we very much appreciate the patience and understanding of the local community while we carry out this work.

“Improving and maintaining the travel and transport infrastructure in the rural area is a key objective for the council.