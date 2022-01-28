Have your say on Scotland's transport strategy

The review will shape the future of transport in Scotland for the next 20 years so it's important that communities across the country have their say.

Delayed due to the pandemic, the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2) was published on Thursday, making 45 recommendations, and is now out to public consultation.

It is hoped it will make transport in Scotland more sustainable and support people to make more informed choices.

The government believes that, when implimented, the changes and measures will play a key role in helping to make the country fairer and greener – by tackling tackle climate change, reducing inequalities and improving our health and well-being.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, said: “The investment decisions we make now have never been more important. A green recovery from Covid-19 will set us on a path to delivering a fair and just transition to Net Zero.

"The pandemic has led to fundamental shifts in travel behaviours and we want to ensure that people continue to make sustainable travel choices, that they return to public transport and our economic recovery does not overly rely on road-based travel.

“The STPR2 recommendations support the measures set out last week in our route map to reduce car kilometres by 20 per cent by 2030.

“It takes a balanced and fair approach to all modes of transport, and all areas of Scotland.

“The recommendations will help deliver the four priorities of our National Transport Strategy – reducing inequalities, taking climate action, helping deliver inclusive economic growth and improving our health and wellbeing.

"They’ll now go out for consultation and I urge individuals, community groups, businesses and organisations to share their views with us so that together we can shape a transport system fit for a healthy, fair and green future.”

The recommendations include a focus on mass transit plans for Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen and supporting rural transport and island communities by continuing to invest in ferry renewals, improving port infrastructure and connections from ferry terminals, enhancing island connectivity and making safety improvements on rural trunk roads where accident rates are typically higher.

Other priorities include decarbonisation of public transport, improving the active travel infrastructure and developing a net zero freight and logistics network for Scotland, encouraging the switch from road to rail or water.

The review will inform transport investment in Scotland for the next 20 years, from 2022 to 2042, so it’s vital that people across the country share their views.

To see the report and have your say, visit https://consult.gov.scot/transport-scotland/strategic-transport-projects-review.