Rigside road repairs start tomorrow

Essential repairs are to be carried out from Monday, September 20.

The £20,000 improvement works will require four evening closures, from 6pm to 11pm from Monday, September 20, along the A70 Ayr Road between Collierhall Road and Newtonhead Farm.

No unauthorised vehicles will be able to park or drive on the road during these times.

The road will remain open outwith these times, with temporary traffic management in place.

The signed diversion route will be via the A70, B7078, A702 and A73.

These repairs add to previous improvements along the A70 this year with more than £300,000 worth of improvements invested by the council at Douglas and Glenbuck.

Councillor John Anderson, chair of the council’s community and enterprise resources committee, said: “These planned works have been scheduled to cause the least disruption to residents and motorists as possible.

“However, we are confident that the improvements to this stretch of road along with the other work in the area will have long-term benefits for everyone.

“We ask that drivers take into account the closure times when planning their journeys during the duration of these works.

"Please take advantage of the diversion routes that will be in place.”