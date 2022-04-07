SPT subsidises Carluke-Braidwood service

MSP Mairi McAllan is encouraging locals to use the subsidised service.

The new subsidised service will replace weekday journeys lost through the withdrawal of the route by JMB Travel.

Clydesdale MSP Mairi McAllan welcomed the update, having met with SPT last month. During that meeting, she stressed the importance of the service to Carluke and Braidwood.

The new service will take effect from Thursday, April 7 and will include an improved route to take in the railway station – providing a much-needed join up between public transport.

As a temporary measure, SPT has agreed to provide funding for a Monday to Friday daytime service until July this year, during which time passenger usage will be monitored against the cost of its operation in order to determine sustainability.

SPT has stated that, if passenger numbers remain in decline, it may not be possible to justify long-term subsidy of this provision. So the message to passengers of the service is: “Use it or lose it”.

Mairi said: “This is good news for Carluke and Braidwood – this is an important service for many.

“I am particularly pleased that the bus will travel to the train station and, by doing so, help to provide more joined up journeys.