Work on Clydesdale train tracks this May bank holiday

Work will once again be undertaken on the tracks this May bank holiday.

On the West Coast main line, linking Glasgow Central to London Euston, engineers will renew tracks at several locations including Carstairs, Symington South and Beattock.

As part of this programme to help make the railway infrastructure more resilient and reliable, structural improvement works will also take place at Cathcart Road in Glasgow.

Most of the country’s services are unaffected but, due to the complexity of the engineering work, the programme cannot be delivered without some short-term closures of the line.

Passengers are being urged to plan ahead if travelling between April 30 and May 3, with information available on www.nationalrail.co.uk or through individual train operators’ websites.

And Network Rail is also reminding passengers of ongoing improvement works on the Argyle line, impacting services between the Exhibition Centre and Rutherglen.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “The improvement works planned for the May Bank Holiday are crucial to improving the reliability of Scotland’s Railway.

“The work will help to provide a more modern railway while limiting future disruption for passengers. We understand the inconvenience this work will cause some customers, but such a significant programme cannot be delivered without temporary disruption.

“We would like to reassure passengers every effort has been made to reduce the impact of our activities as much as possible and we thank you for your understanding.”

The latest projects come just a month after Network Rail engineers worked around-the-clock during the Easter bank holiday to deliver £10 million of improvements for passengers.

On the west coast main line, linking Glasgow Central to London Euston, engineers renewed tracks at locations, including Carstairs and Abington, to help improve the reliability of services.

The programme of work is part of a five-year, £4 billion investment in Scotland’s Railway, which aims to make the infrastructure more resilient and more reliable.

Most of the country’s services were unaffected by the Easter investment programme, but there were some short-term closures of the line.

Network Rail said the investment programme was “vital for the future of Scotland’s Railway”.

The main aim of the Easter work was to help improve reliability on the west coast main line which was described as “one of Europe’s busiest rail routes”.