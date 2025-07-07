TRNSMT 2025: Glasgow weather forecast as temperatures to soar as heatwave approaches

What weather to expect if you are making your way to Glasgow Green to see acts including Snow Patrol, 50 Cent and Biffy Clyro.

Sunny weather is on the way as temperatures are set to soar for the weekend of TRNSMT festival. Weather forecasts for Glasgow say it will be 26 degrees Celsius and sunny on Friday, 28 degrees with sunshine on Saturday and 26 degrees, dry with some clouds on Sunday.

TRNSMT 2025 returns to Glasgow Green from 11–13 July, headlined by 50 Cent (Friday), Biffy Clyro (Saturday) and Snow Patrol (Sunday). The eclectic lineup features The Script, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg, and Inhaler, plus emerging talent including Myles Smith, Tom Walker, and Calum Bowie. New stages include the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage, spotlighting artists such as Jaguar and Charlie Hedges, alongside the BBC Introducing Stage supporting fresh local acts . Around 50,000 fans per day will be at Glasgow Green for Scotland’s largest music festival.

A summer heatwave could kick in at just the right time. Met Office forecaster Jonathan Vautrey says an Azores High will bring warm air flooding into the UK from the South Atlantic. He said: "It's turning drier in the south west because we have high pressure beginning to build its way in from the Azores. While there is the possibility of fronts slipping into Scotland and Northern Ireland over the next few days, this high looks as if it will build in more widely across the UK, midweek onwards. That will lead to fewer showers, more sunny spells and also climbing temperatures."

Marco Petagna, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “I think Wednesday is probably going to be the day when we could start to reach the thresholds of 25 to 28 degrees, depending on where you are. But of course, you need three days at those temperatures for it to be able to be called a technical heatwave.

“So, although the temperature will be reaching the criteria, we probably won’t actually reach an official heatwave until around Friday, to give the three consecutive days at those temperatures. But temperatures are going to continue to climb as we go toward the end of the week and certainly by Friday and Saturday we could see 30 degrees, perhaps just nudging into the low 30s.

“At the weekend, we could just start to see humidity increasing a little bit as well and nighttime temperatures look like they are going to be, so it will be starting to become more uncomfortable by night.”

Here is the Glasgow weather forecast for the week:

Summary: Mainly dry and bright, chance of a few showers midday.

Today: After a dry and bright start, clouds build from the west for a time through the middle of the day with the odd light shower possible. Then becoming dry and bright again through the late afternoon with some sunshine. Breezy. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight: It will stay dry through the evening and overnight with often clear spells, though staying cloudier towards the west coast. Initially fresh northwest winds soon become light through the evening. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tomorrow: Dry and bright much of the day with good spells of sunshine. Low cloud and light rain spread slowly into the west coast through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for the rest of the week: Thicker cloud Wednesday and Thursday with a little rain, especially western Argyll. From Thursday a ridge of high pressure will bring dry, warm and settled weather with sunny spells that will continue into the weekend.