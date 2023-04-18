Register
TS Queen Mary given welcome cash boost

The boat is hoping to again set sail next year

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:42 BST

The TS Queen Mary has been given a welcome boost after it recieved an anoymous donation of £1 million.

The steamship became renowned for carrying Royalty such as King George V and the Queen Mother as they both sailed on the ship as well as their children - the then Princess Elizabeth and Margaret. During the Second World War it was also used as a mail and passenger service to the Scottish Islands having been launched in Dumbarton in 1933.

In recent years, it has been going under major restoration works with the Princess Royal announcing that the Queen Mary would return to being a passenger carrier having said to have carried 13,000 passengers each week in it’s heyday.

TS Queen Mary berthed beside Glasgow Science Centre on Friday. Picture: John Devlin
TS Queen Mary berthed beside Glasgow Science Centre on Friday. Picture: John Devlin

This fresh funding will be a huge boost and will be particularly used to lift the existing timber decks of the vessel, with new steel decks fabricated and installed.

It is hoped that the steamship will again return to sailing the water by the summer of 2024 having been berthed at the entrance of Princes’ Dock at Glasgow’s Science Centre since 2016.

