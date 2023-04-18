TS Queen Mary given welcome cash boost

The boat is hoping to again set sail next year

The TS Queen Mary has been given a welcome boost after it recieved an anoymous donation of £1 million.

The steamship became renowned for carrying Royalty such as King George V and the Queen Mother as they both sailed on the ship as well as their children - the then Princess Elizabeth and Margaret. During the Second World War it was also used as a mail and passenger service to the Scottish Islands having been launched in Dumbarton in 1933.

In recent years, it has been going under major restoration works with the Princess Royal announcing that the Queen Mary would return to being a passenger carrier having said to have carried 13,000 passengers each week in it’s heyday.

TS Queen Mary berthed beside Glasgow Science Centre on Friday. Picture: John Devlin

This fresh funding will be a huge boost and will be particularly used to lift the existing timber decks of the vessel, with new steel decks fabricated and installed.

